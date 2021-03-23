NO OF POSITIONS: 35,

Terms of engagement: Casual basis – 600 per day.

Responsibilities

  • Maintain inventory of road tools and equipment’s
  • Provide supervisory support to rcad maintenance team as drcected
  • Collate information and alert management on any pertinent issue regarding repair/ maintenance of the tools and equipment’s
  • Ensure records of fuel distribution are kept per ward
  • Responsible for the tools and equrpment’s issued to the labourers for roads maintenance work
  • Prepare weekly inventory reports for timely submission

Qualifications

  • Must be aKenyan Citizen and a resident of the locality with good geographrcal knowledge of the area
  • KCSE certrficate
  • Knowledge and experience in book keeping will be an added advantage
  • Police Clearance Certiftcate
  • Computer Literary will be added advantage

How To Apply

Interested candidates to download and frll’Application for Employment Form2 available on http://www.kisumu.go.ke and send in PDF format (as one document) to: kcpsbrmt@kisumu.go.ke by 5 pm on 1’t April 2027. Do not attach copies of the certificates. Please note that as a result of measures put in place by the Board to curb the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, No applrcatron will be received inhard copy

