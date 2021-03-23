NO OF POSITIONS: 35,

Terms of engagement: Casual basis – 600 per day.

Responsibilities

Maintain inventory of road tools and equipment’s

Provide supervisory support to rcad maintenance team as drcected

Collate information and alert management on any pertinent issue regarding repair/ maintenance of the tools and equipment’s

Ensure records of fuel distribution are kept per ward

Responsible for the tools and equrpment’s issued to the labourers for roads maintenance work

Prepare weekly inventory reports for timely submission

Qualifications

Must be aKenyan Citizen and a resident of the locality with good geographrcal knowledge of the area

KCSE certrficate

Knowledge and experience in book keeping will be an added advantage

Police Clearance Certiftcate

Computer Literary will be added advantage

How To Apply

Interested candidates to download and frll’Application for Employment Form2 available on http://www.kisumu.go.ke and send in PDF format (as one document) to: kcpsbrmt@kisumu.go.ke by 5 pm on 1’t April 2027. Do not attach copies of the certificates. Please note that as a result of measures put in place by the Board to curb the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, No applrcatron will be received inhard copy