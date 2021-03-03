Pursuit to the county Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b) the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the underlisted County departments of Health Services, Lands, Energy & Physical Planning, Tourism, Culture & Social Service, Trade, Industry and Enterprise Development and Public Administration, Coordination and ICT.
CPSBM04/12/03/2021: Medical Social Worker -Job Group K (3 Posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Provide psycho- social support to patients and their relatives.
- Counselling of Patients and relatives.
- Placement of abandoned patients through networking with other social support
- Supervision and guidance of students on
- Plan and organize post hospitalization care and
- Participate in home based care programs and rehabilitation of patients and
- Repatriation of stranded
- Protecting patients and support staff by adhering to Infection Control
- Supporting quality Assurance / OSHE initiatives in the Department
- Ensuring compliance with the set standard operating procedures
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen;
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Sociology, Social work, Psychology, Mental health, Counselling, Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- At least two (2) years’ work experience in a busy health
- Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results
- Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
How to Apply
Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:
The Acting Secretary/CEO
County Public Service Board of Marsabit
P.O. Box 110 – 60500
MARSABIT
All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:
- Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.
Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.
‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’