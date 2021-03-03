Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Shop Attendant – position for one of our clients.

(Applicants applying should be in Narok).

Location: Membley (Ruiru), Narok and Limuru

Job Responsibilities

1. Increase company sales through retailing from the shop.

2. Negotiate terms of an agreement and closing sales.

3. Communicate effectively with customers to their satisfaction

4. Maintain and recruit new customers to increase company sales.

5. Proper record keeping on all matters relating to sales.

6. Represent the company’s image in a proper and professional manner

7. Ensure knowledge of approved sales payment policy/medium is adhered to and efficient to customers’ satisfaction.

8. Gain a clear understanding of customers businesses, needs and requirements

9. Gather market intelligence.

10. Review own sales performance aiming to meet or exceed targets

11. Make sales reports as agreed with the supervisor.

12. General cleanliness of the working area

13. Banking of cash collected as and when required

Skills and Competencies:

High appreciation of and demonstration of customer service skills and selling skills

Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written

Excellent people handling skills

Experience

1 Year experience in sales

Qualifications

Secondary qualification or higher.

Technical knowhow of product

Knowledge of assigned territory where the shop is located

How to Apply

Send your application to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 5th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.