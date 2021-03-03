Pursuit to the county Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b) the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the underlisted County departments of Health Services, Lands, Energy & Physical Planning, Tourism, Culture & Social Service, Trade, Industry and Enterprise Development and Public Administration, Coordination and ICT.

CPSBM14/12/03/2021: Secretary – Job Group H (3 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness and orderly working environment

Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents

Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery

Receive and interact with visitors and other staff to facilitate service delivery

Handle incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents

Prepare and edit correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents

Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Diploma or Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies or its equivalent from a recognized institution in Kenya

A certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

At least two years of relevant work experience in a busy organization.

Excellent public relations, written and spoken

Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:

The Acting Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’