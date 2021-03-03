OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – THREE (3) POSTS- V/NO. 64 /2021

Gross Salary: Ksh. 121,851 – 185,534 p.m PSC 4(Salary includes 60% basic pay and 40% allowances) Annual leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the Commission.

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Office Management or its equivalent and comparable qualification from a recognized university.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

Producing documents, briefing papers, reports and maintain confidential documents in support of the department;

Organizing, maintaining diaries, making appointments for efficient departmental time schedules;

Dealing with incoming, outgoing mails, calls, all correspondences on behalf of the managers as first level of communication;

Devising and maintaining office systems that include data management and files for efficient records preservation;

Drafting departmental meeting minutes and transcribe them into internal letterheads and templates for sign off by the managers;

Communication and following up on issues that require inter departmental coordination for the engagement of various stakeholders;

Answering departmental telephone lines and direct lines and directing them to the respective recipients for further action;

Arranging for departmental staff travel to include itineraries, bookings and hotel reservations;

Coordinating staff allowances including per diem for planned departmental travel on official assignments;

Maintaining up to date file systems in the department and tract file movement out of department for accountability; and

Requisition for departmental user items like stationery and hospitality items for use by the staff

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke Please Note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on 12th April 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)