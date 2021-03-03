Our client in the Construction Industry is seeking to recruit a highly talented professional to fill in the following positions for their various projects in Kenya:

STORE ADMINISTRATOR (3 positions)

Reporting to the Procurement Officer, Store Administrator will be responsible for ensuring the maintenance of stocks, operation of an accounting system, maintenance of inventory records, preparation of material orders, and receiving, reviewing, and storing of supplies disbursed on orders and material transfers.

Principal Accountabilities:

Maintaining and keeping track of receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stockroom

Ensuring delivery of the construction material upon approval

Keeping a proper and updated stock in and stock out

Examining and reviewing deliveries for discrepancies and damages and reporting to necessary personnel for reimbursements and record keeping

Inspecting the construction site and ensuring that all tools and/or equipment are complete and in good shape

Preparing and presenting stock reports to the management

Guiding the staff regarding procedures and resolving issues that may arise on receipts, deliveries, warranties, repairs, and surplus supply

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree/ Higher Diploma in Supply Chain Management or related field of study

A minimum of 4 years’ relevant working experience in a similar sector i.e., Construction

Excellent report writing, presentation, communication, leadership and problem-solving skills

Proven track record in running projects

Excellent planning and organizational skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to gwanjiku@kaithconsultants.com by Friday 12th March 2021 clearly stating the subject heading “ STORE ADMINISTRATOR” . Include your daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.