RESEARCH OFFICER – TWO (2) POSTS- V/NO. 66 /2021

Gross Salary: Ksh. 121,851 – 185,534 p.m(Salary includes 60% basic pay and 40% allowances)

Annual leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission.

Terms of service:Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science discipline from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

Assisting in monitoring the implementation of Commission policies and evaluate the effectiveness;

Providing analytical information to the commission on the impact of existing and proposed policies and programs to effect change and to ensure effective service delivery;

Developing research and design data collection methods and strategies for data management as per the commission’s mandate;

Validating research work and processes done by officers and external professionals to ensure accuracy and compliance with the strategic guidelines of the Commission; and

Collating data for internal departments and maintain them for ease of access and security as per the strategic guidelines of the Commission

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke Please Note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

shall be required to produce of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on 12th April 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)