Republic of Kenya

County Government of Tana River

Office of The County Public Service Board

The County Government of Tana River pursuant to section 59(1) (a), (b) as read together with article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Terms of Service: All positions will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except Director Finance and Drilling Rig Operator.

Remuneration: As prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

11/2021: Records Management Officer III

Job Group ‘H’

(2 Posts)

Duties and responsibilities: –

a) Receiving, sorting, opening, filing, minuting and distribution of mail;

b) Dispatching of mails; and

c) Guiding on files disposal.

Requirements for appointment: –

For appointment to this grade, candidates must have: –

a) Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C plain from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or equivalent qualifications from a recognised institution; and

b) A Diploma in Records/Information Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101

Hola

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 23rd March, 2021.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Tana River County Public Service Board is a credible government institution and therefore all its recruitments are devoid of any payments.

You are hereby advised not to entertain fraudsters purporting to be employees of the Board promising to assist you have your appointment letter processed at a fee.

The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women, the marginalized and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.