Position: Office Administrator II, Job Group ‘J’ (2 POSTS)

Location: Tana River County

Responsibilities

Taking oral dictation;

Word and data processing;

Managing e-office;

Operating office equipment;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

Managing office protocol;

Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;

Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

Managing office petty cash;

Supervision of office cleanliness; and

Undertakingany other office administrative services duties that may be

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, candidates must have: –

Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies or Bachelor of Business and Office Management from a recognized institution;

OR

Bachelor’sDegree in Social Sciences plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 23rd March, 2021.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Tana River County Public Service Board is a credible government institution and therefore all its recruitments are devoid of any payments. You are hereby advised not to entertain fraudsters purporting to be employees of the Board promising to assist you have your appointment letter processed at a fee.