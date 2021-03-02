Saturday, 06 March 2021 – Detectives investigating the brutal murder of the late businesswoman, Caroline Wanjiku Maina, have arrested two more suspects.

The detectives, who were acting on forensic intelligence, raided a village in Kisii yesterday after a mobile phone previously paired to the deceased’s simcards was tracked down.

A 17-year-old male student at St. Lawrence Nyabieyo Secondary School was arrested with the phone that is of Oppo make.

Another Samsung Galaxy A20S that belonged to the slain business lady was traced to a matatu tout in Nairobi identified as Justus Nyamete Manyura.

Both mobile phones were previously paired to Safaricom lines registered under Caroline’s particulars, and which she used in her online transactions and communication.

The suspects remain in custody as detectives continue with investigations to establish how they got possession of the deceased’s phones.

Here are photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST