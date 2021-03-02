The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is a State Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the Laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in human health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading centre of excellence in human health research” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building and service delivery”.

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following position:-

HOUSEKEEPER ASSISTANT KMR 10 (2 POSITIONS)

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for Certificate holders in this cadre. Duties and responsibilities will entail;

Cleaning of the Laundry room;

collecting and dispatching of Linen;

Inspecting and Sorting linen before washing;

Washing the linen;

Ironing and arranging linen;

Issuing the cleaned linen; and

Keeping records of the Laundry tools equipment, materials and stores

Qualifications

For direct appointment this grade, an officer must have:

Certificate course in Laundry, Housekeeping or Institutional Management from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer application; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning skills

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Team player

How to Apply

Terms of Employment: Employment is for one (1) year contract, as per KEMRI Human Resource Policy and Procedures Manual with a probation period for the first three (3) months.

All the applications to be done through www.kemri.org on or before 5th April 2021 not later than 5.00 p.m.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted