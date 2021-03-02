Established in 1984 in the UK, Islamic Relief is an international NGO seeking to promote sustainable economic and social development by working with local communities through relief and development activities.

We aim to help the needy regardless of race, religion or gender.

Through working in chronic food deficit areas and in the most disadvantaged areas, IRK has ensured that its programmes target those who are most vulnerable in the most disadvantaged areas.

These programmes include Health and nutrition, Water and Sanitation, livelihoods, Child-welfare and other special programmes (Qurbani and Ramadhan).

The Islamic Relief Kenya in its pursuit to support and strengthen its operations, seeks to employ motivated, hardworking and pro-active individuals to fill in the following positions;

Job Title: Finance Assistants

Reporting To: Finance Manager

Staff Reporting: None

Base Location: Garissa and Wajir

Positions: Two (2)

JOB PURPOSE: To assist in finance related tasks in line with agreed and accepted IR financial practices and procedures.

KEY OBJECTIVES: To maintain the petty cash, Bank, prepare vouchers, record transactions and petty cash reconciliation, get approval and maintain filing.

KEY ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Accounting:

Payments:

Preparation of and vouching of transaction supporting documentations as required by Islamic Relief procedures.

Writing of cheques

Issuing cheques to suppliers.

Ensure all transactions are adequately supported prior to payment.

Ensure that all vouchers are well approved

Bank

Reconciling Banks for Garissa Office and also keep updated record for the bank account.

Recording

Recording of petty cash transactions and cash book maintenance. Ensure reconciliation of the petty cash balance daily and to get it approved by the finance officer.

Reporting

Preparation of monthly field reports and submits to the finance manager.

Preparation of monthly funds request and submit to the Country office.

Filling

Maintenance of the financial filing, and ensuring that copies are maintained at the end of each project and ensuring adequate archiving.

Perform any other duties as requested by his/her line manager subject to comply and not conflict with the above.

Ensure that all necessary documents are appropriately filled.

Qualifications / Experience / Skills:

Bachelor in Business management (finance option) or related field

At least 3 years’ experience in Finance Management in NGO set-up

Effective IT Skills (Word & Excel).

Communication, tact and negotiation skills.

Problem solving.

Flexible and patient.

Fluent in Written and spoken English.

Personal Requirements

Ability to cope with stress, and live in environment with very basic living condition

Very strong interpersonal skills: strong communication and diplomatic skills

Flexibility to respond to changing nature of humanitarian context and operational difficulties

Excellent analytical skills, observation and analysis capacity

Ability to plan ahead and output oriented (pro-active)

Ability to adhere to deadlines and respect line management

Readiness to commit and adhere to the values, mission and vision of IR Kenya

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts.

The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line.

Send your application to Recruitment.irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Thursday, 24th March 2021.

Please note that this is an urgent recruitment, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.