Position: Information Communication & Technology Officer (Database Administration)

Job Group KNH8 (2 POSTS)

Job Description

The ICT Officer (Database administration) will be responsible for the performance, integrity and security of the Hospital databases.

Responsibilities:

Establishes the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

Creates and maintains all databases required for development, testing, training and production

Designing databases for maximal performance, scalability, flexibility, and

Performs the capacity planning required to create and maintain the The DBA works closely with system administration staff.

Performs ongoing tuning of the database

Plans and implements backup and recovery of the

Controls migrations of programs, database changes, reference data changes and menu changes through the development life

Implements and enforces security for all of the

Performs database re-organizations as required to assist performance and ensure maximum uptime of the database.

Puts standards in place to ensure that all application design and code is produced with proper integrity, security and performance. The DBA will perform reviews on the design and code frequently to ensure the site standards are being adhered to.

Provides technical support to application development

Enforces and maintains database constraints to ensure integrity of the

Administers all database objects, including tables, clusters, indexes, views, sequences, packages and

Assists with impact analysis of any changes made to the database

Troubleshoots problems regarding the databases, applications and development

Create new database users as

Manage sharing of resources amongst

The DBA has ultimate responsibility for the physical and logical database

Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job role.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following field: Computer science, Computer software, Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Good knowledge of database security

Good understanding of at least one of Linux or UNIX operating

DBA certification required: Oracle DBA, MCDBA, or

Complied with the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010.

How to apply

All those Interested in the above positions and meet the minimum requirements are requested to download and fill the application form available at KNH Website www.knh.or.ke. The application form together with a detailed C.V indicating qualifications, experience, current responsibilities, copies of testimonials and certificates must be submitted on or 13th April 2021 to the address below:-

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta National Hospital

P.O Box 20723-00202

NAIROBI

“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer and qualified candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply”

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following documents during the interview:-

A certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service

EACC Clearance

Credit Reference Bureau Clearance

HELB Compliance

KRA Tax Compliance

“CANVASSING WILL LEAD TO AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION

DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCE