Position: Information Communication & Technology Officer (Database Administration)
Job Group KNH8 (2 POSTS)
Job Description
The ICT Officer (Database administration) will be responsible for the performance, integrity and security of the Hospital databases.
Responsibilities:
- Establishes the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Creates and maintains all databases required for development, testing, training and production
- Designing databases for maximal performance, scalability, flexibility, and
- Performs the capacity planning required to create and maintain the The DBA works closely with system administration staff.
- Performs ongoing tuning of the database
- Plans and implements backup and recovery of the
- Controls migrations of programs, database changes, reference data changes and menu changes through the development life
- Implements and enforces security for all of the
- Performs database re-organizations as required to assist performance and ensure maximum uptime of the database.
- Puts standards in place to ensure that all application design and code is produced with proper integrity, security and performance. The DBA will perform reviews on the design and code frequently to ensure the site standards are being adhered to.
- Provides technical support to application development
- Enforces and maintains database constraints to ensure integrity of the
- Administers all database objects, including tables, clusters, indexes, views, sequences, packages and
- Assists with impact analysis of any changes made to the database
- Troubleshoots problems regarding the databases, applications and development
- Create new database users as
- Manage sharing of resources amongst
- The DBA has ultimate responsibility for the physical and logical database
- Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job role.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following field: Computer science, Computer software, Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- Good knowledge of database security
- Good understanding of at least one of Linux or UNIX operating
- DBA certification required: Oracle DBA, MCDBA, or
- Complied with the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010.
How to apply
All those Interested in the above positions and meet the minimum requirements are requested to download and fill the application form available at KNH Website www.knh.or.ke. The application form together with a detailed C.V indicating qualifications, experience, current responsibilities, copies of testimonials and certificates must be submitted on or 13th April 2021 to the address below:-
The Chief Executive Officer
Kenyatta National Hospital
P.O Box 20723-00202
NAIROBI
“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer and qualified candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following documents during the interview:-
- A certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service
- EACC Clearance
- Credit Reference Bureau Clearance
- HELB Compliance
- KRA Tax Compliance
“CANVASSING WILL LEAD TO AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION
DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCE