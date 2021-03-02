REF: SCPSB/03/02/2021 SUB COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR J.G CPSB 04 ‘Q’

Positions: – 2

Terms of Service: – Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

The sub-county administrator shall be responsible for the coordination, management and supervision of the general administrative functions in the sub county unit, including:-

The development of policies and plans;

Service delivery;

Developmental activities to empower the community;

The provision and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities of public services;

Exercise any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board under section 86; and

Facilitation and coordination of citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines- Public Administration; Business Administration/ Management; Community Development or any other social science from a recognized institution.

A Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration; Business Administration/ Management ; Community Development or any other social science from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

Certificate in management course from a recognized institution

Diploma in advanced Public Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Served in the grade of Assistant Director Administration for a minimum period for a minimum period of three years or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service or private sector.

Have knowledge of ICT.

Meet requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

How to Apply

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

All applicants are expected to present the following additional documents during interviews for purpose of complying with the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Tax compliance certificates

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti- corruption commission

Clearance from the CRB.

Certificate of Good Conduct from the police

PLEASE NOTE

ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the application formwith position applied for clearly indicated in the subject line. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Courier and Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the Board’s office at Ardhi House 1stfloor, Bondo.

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading and completing the application for employment forms available on this website and send to

The Secretary/CEO

Siaya County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 390-40601,

BONDO

OR

EMAIL us on application_cpsb@siaya.go.ke

So as to reach the Board on or before Monday, 15th March 2021 at 4:00pm

DISCLAIMER

Siaya county public service board is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Youth, Persons with Disability, Marginalized Groups and Non-Dominant Communities are encouraged to apply.

Recruitment process is absolutely free and any form of lobbying, canvasing or bribery in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

WARNING BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS: Siaya County Public Service Board DOES NOT use agents nor Charge ANY FEE at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station.

Siaya County Public Service Board use agents nor Charge at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station. Our official communication channels are email address;infopsb@siaya.go.ke and phone number 0710383877 ONLY.