Generics Africa Ltd, the leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Kenya is committed to working in partnership with pharmacists and manufacturers to improve healthcare in the communities we serve.

To achieve our mission, we are seeking to fill the following positions:

Accounts Assistants

2 Positions

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Treasury / Receivables Accountant

Key Roles

Maintain/disburse petty cash.

Maintain Mpesa account- Receipt payments made via till number.

Confirm and follow up on payments against cash sales.

Count the cash in the drawer at the end of the day and ensure cash equals receipts.

Confirm to Tele-sales personnel of payments received when processing orders.

Performs daily, weekly and monthly audits of cash/M-pesa intake and outtake.

Confirm to tele-sales personnel of payments received when processing orders.

Liaise with the payables/ treasury accountant on monies to be disbursed.

Resolve queries both internally and externally around outstanding invoices.

Posting and allocating daily receipts to accounting systems-cash & cheque collections

Monthly bank reconciliations

Ensure timely and effective collection of all debts and customer payments.

Complete, process and maintain applicable vouchers, paperwork, and records.

Prepare client status report.

Job Skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Perfectly accurate with money counting

Customer-oriented with proven customer service skills

Possess strong math skills.

Ability to prioritize and process multiple tasks simultaneously.

Sound understanding of basic accounting concepts.

Strong computer skills

Strong attention to detail, articulate and personable with a record of innovative problem-solving.

Works well under pressure and tight deadlines.

High energy and an outgoing social personality

Qualifications

At least CPA 2

6 months to 2 years of experience in customer service/admin/accounting

Proven track record of honesty and loyalty

Prior experience in cash handling

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to recruitment@genericsafrica.com by 11th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title on the subject of the email.