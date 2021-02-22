Monday, February 22, 2021 – Zimele Asset Management has suspended economist David Ndii from the company’s board over a circumcision slur he directed to members of the Luo community.

Last week, Ndii, who was replying to a sarcastic comment by one Twitter user identified himself as Nudih said, “ There are many communities in Kenya that don’t practice circumcision but have you ever asked yourself why you are the only ones who call ihii(uncircumcised louts)

Nudih had taken a jab at Ndii, a vocal opponent of BBI and member of the Linda Katiba institute after the Narok county assembly passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

“So Narok County predominantly Luo has approved the BBI referendum Bill, where is David Ndii?”

Ndii’s tweet has cost him a job with Zimele Asset Management.

According to Twitter user Ike Kenneth, Zimele Asset Management has suspended the economist over his slur on Luos

“BREAKING NEWS: ZIMELE ASSET MANAGEMENT has suspended David Ndii as their Board chair because of the foreskin slur. Am glad companies are cracking the whip on ethnic bigots masquerading as public intellectuals.” Kenneth wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

