Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Diamond’s ex-wife, Zari Hassan, is madly in love with her new boyfriend Adam, famously known as Dark Stallion.

The 40-year-old mother of 5 introduced her new catch on Valentine’s Day and lately, they have been flaunting endless PDAs on Instagram.

It seems that Zari is taking her relationship with Mr. Dark Stallion to another level after she introduced him to her kids.

A video going rounds on social media shows her daughter, Tiffah, and son Nillan, spending quality time with her new boyfriend.

If a single mother introduces you to her kids, it means you are properly satisfying her behind closed doors.

Check this video of Zari’s kids spending time with Dark Stallion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST