Friday, February 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, has moved to set the records straight as to why the DP never attended late President Daniel Moi’s anniversary yesterday even as many prominent leaders graced the occasion.

According to Talam, he was surprised that Ruto was not invited to the ceremony by Moi’s family.

Talam was even shocked by the news of such a function.

“Is there such a ceremony?”

“The DP has not received any invitation.”

“You know those are private functions the DP is never invited to.”

“We will be in Kwale,” Talam said.

Ruto was in Kwale commissioning government projects in Lunga Lunga Constituency and attended a few public rallies later.

He officially launched Mwangulu Police Station and Mwereni Chief’s office in Kwale County on Thursday.

The two projects were funded by Lunga Lunga National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

The rivalry between Ruto and Moi’s family has gone a notch higher since the former president passed on when the DP was prevented from viewing the body at the Lee Funeral Home immediately after Moi died.

The memorial event has widened the chasm between the DP and the Moi family as the debate continues over who will be the next Rift Valley Kingpin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST