Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Details have emerged over Thursday’s State House meeting in which President Uhuru Kenyatta met with ODM leader Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi (KANU), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Charity Ngilu of NARC to plan the way forward for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after passing through the county assemblies stage.

According to sources, Raila was unhappy with the meeting as was evident in the photo taken after the meeting.

The sources said that Raila was in a foul mood as he did not want to attend the meeting and had shared his plans with close allies.

The ODM leader was reportedly cautious of being paraded with leaders he broke up with and those he accused of betrayal.

“He did not want to be paraded alongside politicians who were not aggressive in campaigning for the BBI but now want to jump at the slightest opportunity to reap its benefits.”

“They want to be recognised after county assemblies overwhelmingly approved the bill.”

“Raila does not want to be used as a stepping stone for those seeking endorsements,” a source revealed.

At the State House, the press statement issued by spokesperson Kanze Dena was read by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Odinga was to read the speech as he is the co-proponent following the handshake with Kenyatta in March 2018.

Kenyatta allegedly distanced himself from the rows as he is adamant that he will unite all leaders in Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto skipped the meeting for obvious reasons.

