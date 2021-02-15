Monday, February 15, 2021 – Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti and Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake, were among leaders from the county who skipped Deputy President William Ruto’s fundraiser in Ngaremara on Saturday.

The split among leaders in Isiolo County over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) left Ruto with only two elected leaders in the county.

According to sources, Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa, who had invited the DP, made a majority of the leaders snub the funds drive in aid of 70 local churches.

She is the only one opposed to the BBI in the entire county.

Leaders revealed that the majority of them could not attend an event convened by a leader who has been demeaning them (Jaldesa).

“We did not attend the event due to Ms. Jaldesa’s repeated attacks on the Isiolo County Assembly representatives,” said one of the MCAs in the county.

Besides, some leaders claimed they were not invited while some could not stand the sight of Ruto, his hustler narrative and the wheelbarrow ideology.

While the DP went on with the event, which was attended by 15 MPs — among them five from Turkana, three from Meru and two from Marsabit — the MCAs were holed up in a meeting discussing the BBI Bill about 13kms away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST