Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, is unperturbed even after being deserted.

Speaking yesterday, Karua noted that the ‘Linda Katiba’ campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will go on uninterrupted.

This is after Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, made a surprise U-turn after meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and endorsed BBI despite having opposed it from the start and even moved to court to have it stopped.

According to Kibwana, the decision followed wider consultation with MCAs from both Makueni and Machakos counties.

“We agreed that MCAs should respect the will of the people who endorsed the BBI amendment proposal from the recent Public Participation (PP) fora,” Kivutha said in a tweet.

He added that the voice of the people was supreme during the public participation fora.

“Wananchi said the 15 percent revenue allocation to counties had greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the will of the people and ask MCAs to do the same.”

Reacting to Kibwana’s changing camps, Karua said that “many will be called but few will be chosen; the Linda Katiba campaign continues uninterrupted. Aluta continua.”

The Karua-led Linda Katiba lobby is set to unveil a website which Kenyans can sign up to oppose the constitutional amendment drive.

