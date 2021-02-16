Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has faulted both President Uhuru and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga for not rewarding the late Senator Yussuf Haji, who chaired the BBI committee.

Speaking during the burial of the late senator, who was also the co-chair of the BBI committee, Duale blamed Raila and Uhuru for using and dumping Haji.

He noted that despite making him a co-chair and moving around the country in his old age marketing BBI, the duo never rewarded him with anything, not even a constituency in the proposed BBI.

“Honestly, Uhuru and Raila formed the committee led by our very own Senator Yussuf Haji who despite his age went round the country, but at last this is what they did to him; not even rewarding him with a constituency which is sad,” said Duale.

Duale vowed to push for rejection of BBI if the North-Eastern region will not be rewarded with at least two new constituencies.

Senator Haji died yesterday and was buried at Lang’ata cemetery the same day in accordance with the tradition of Islam religion.

