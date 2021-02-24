Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has warned Kenyans of a huge wage bill if they pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday evening, Mudavadi said although the bill is good since it will increase money to counties from 15 to 35 percent, Kenyans should tighten their belts because the cost of living will skyrocket.

He also said the increase of seats in the Legislature and Executive will burden Kenyans since the wage bill will become bigger and bigger.

“There are going to be harder times economically but I feel that if BBI is going to enhance political stability, then it is the price we have to pay,” Mudavadi said.

“The wage bill will rise if we proceed with the BBI… We are still losing money through graft…But if we have a growing economy, we can manage,” Mudavadi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST