Wednesday, 17 February 2021 – Langata Member of Parliament, Nixon Korir, was praised by his wife Beryl Zoraina when they were celebrating 2 years of marriage yesterday.

The vocal MP exchanged vows with Berly in 2019 at a glamorous wedding that was held at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.

The colourful wedding was attended by family and friends as well as who is who in the political and entertainment scene.

Kericho Senator Allan Cheruiyot was Korir’s best man while Kiss 100 radio presenter and comedian Jalang’o, was the master of ceremony.

Berly took to her Instagram page today and celebrated their second marriage anniversary by penning down a romantic message which she dedicated to her politician husband.

She described Korir as the man of her dreams and confessed that he makes her world go round.

“To the man of my dreams, happy anniversary. You make my world go round. I Love you, “she posted and shared some beautiful photos flaunting couple goals.

