Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is never giving up any time soon despite the serious charges he is facing, among them robbery with violence and terror charges whose penalty is life imprisonment.

While turning up for hearing of his case at Kiambu Law Courts, defiant Sonko sent his tormentors a strong message by donning a t-shirt with the words ‘Never Give Up’, meaning he will fight them to the bitter end.

Sonko is battling a myriad of charges including terrorism, robbery with violence, destruction of property, and corruption at various courts.

He has been in detention at the Gigiri Police Station for the past week even as the prosecution seeks to detain him for more than a month so as to allow for more investigations.

But despite reports he had fallen sick and rushed to Nairobi hospital, the outspoken politician on Tuesday elected to speak through the words on his clothes, it appears.

On the dock at the Kiambu Law Courts, Sonko was accompanied by a paramedic by his side apparently to check on his frail health.

Sonko’s latest woes are said to have commenced when he accused the first family of corruption and influencing political appointments in the government.

He also accused senior officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of planning parts of the chaos and violence witnessed in the aftermath of the 2017 general elections and framed ODM Leader Raila Odinga for the mess.

He has since been released on a bond of Sh300,000 and surety of the same amount.

