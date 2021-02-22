Monday, February 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila has hit back at ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, describing him as a failed politician.

Raila told Mudavadi that he has nothing else to tell him having beaten him hands down in 46 counties with a virtual tie in his home county when he contested the presidency on his own in 2013.

He was responding to Mudavadi’s outburst, terming him as a political conman for reneging on the NASA deal.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, termed the new alliance bringing together Musalia, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula as “Raila niachie Alliance”.

He said the trio must stop “dancing around their village huts and travel the breadth of the country” to seek the presidency.

“We advise the three that if they want the presidency, Raila does not keep the ballots at his home.”

“They must stop dancing around their village huts and travel the breadth of the country seeking that mandate.”

“Raila is focused on helping the President deliver on the unity agenda for all Kenyans, and building the bridges to a prosperous future,” Sifuna said, adding that Raila is not interested in any 2022 talk.

In 2002, Sifuna said, Musalia fled the Rainbow movement and returned to be a three-month VP when the whole country was recalibrating its politics and seeking a fresh start.

