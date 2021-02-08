Monday, February 8, 2021 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of dividing Mt Kenya’s vote by supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Kahiga primary school while handing over 13 classrooms renovated by the CDF on Saturday, Wahome, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said the President should instead allow Kenyans to make their own decision on the next president.

Wahome claimed the Mt Kenya region has major issues with supporting Raila Odinga, whom she alleged is the sole reason the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill was drafted.

“We know the BBI bill was established to please Raila. Why can’t he go to the people and ask for support like other candidates?” She posed.

Wahome added that those lobbying for the BBI will have an uphill task in the Mt Kenya region.

She noted that a majority of locals wonder why the funds set aside for the referendum cannot be channeled towards hospitals, education, roads and water projects that the government pledged to implement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST