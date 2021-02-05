Friday, February 5, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has shocked Deputy President William Ruto and confused her followers after she agreed with sentiments made by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking through her social media, Omanga agreed with Uhuru and Raila’s proposal to bribe Members of County Assembly (MCAs) with Sh2 million car grants in order to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Omanga argued that their Parliament counterparts enjoy the same benefit therefore it should be granted to them as well.

“To be fair MCAs deserve car grants just like MPs.”

“They too are representatives of the people, legislating and oversight.”

“Therefore if MPs get cars to facilitate their work so should MCAs.”

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Omanga said to the utter surprise of her fellow hustlers in Tanga Tanga.

Uhuru and Raila have endeared themselves to MCAs by offering them Sh2 million car grants as an incentive to pass BBI.

