Monday, February 15, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has confessed that he was Deputy President William Ruto’s mole in Jubilee.

Speaking yesterday in Nyandarua, Kang’ata, who was last week dropped as the Senate Majority Whip after he teased President Uhuru Kenyatta over BBI in Mt. Kenya, revealed that he has always been in Ruto’s camp even when working for Uhuru.

He noted that it was foolish and utter miscalculation for Uhuru to have trusted him with the Senate Chief Whip position because he has always been Ruto’s guy.

He said it was just a matter of time before everyone realized that he was actually working for Ruto within the Jubilee ranks.

“I have always been with the DP, that’s why I rejected the threats to withdraw my letter to the president since I had spoken the truth.”

“They threatened to withdraw my security, official car and allowances if I did not disown or apologize about the letter but I refused because I knew where I belonged,” said Kang’ata.

