Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today ‘rejoined’ the government which he has so much been against, a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta dared him to resign.

The move also comes after counties unanimously passed the contentious BBI Bill, paving the way for the much-anticipated referendum.

Ruto joined Uhuru in the State House for a cabinet meeting after missing out on several past cabinet meetings.

State House sources revealed that Ruto was the first to arrive in the State House and sat at the high table alongside Uhuru during Cabinet proceedings.

Ruto reportedly had a very hard time as issues regarding the development agenda and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) were given top priority.

The DP has been the face of ant-BBI and opposed it from day one. He has been going around the country convincing people not to embrace it despite it being a government project.

The passage of BBI in counties has deflated Ruto’s momentum and dented his 2022 presidential bid, considering he was planning to gauge himself upon the flopping of the BBI at the county level.

Last week, Uhuru dared Ruto together with his allies to resign instead of criticizing the government and opposing its projects like BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST