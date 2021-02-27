Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is determined to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Nandi County yesterday, Ruto claimed that he made Uhuru and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, who they are and, therefore, forming the next government will not be a challenge for him due to his past political maneuvers.

He told residents that he has been active in all election periods, citing 2013 in which he helped Uhuru to be president and 2007 in which he pushed hard for Raila to become prime minister after his victory was stolen by Mwai Kibaki.

“I am part of the Jubilee government.”

“I formed it; what will be so hard in making a hustler government?”

“I helped Raila become prime minister.”

“Didn’t I help my friend Uhuru?” He told the crowd.

In an apparent reference to Jubilee Party vice chairperson David Murathe, Ruto said he was aware of his opponents’ political machinations to block him from ascending to power, but that should not worry his supporters.

“Some men are sitting in Nairobi to plan who will be in the next government.”

“We know that. There is no problem as I will continue to engage directly with the people.”

“I can assure you the next government will be formed by people who speak the hustler language,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST