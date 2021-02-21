Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s youngest brother, David Ruto, took the ‘hustler gospel’ to Kisumu County where he met various Boda Boda SACCOs on Saturday.

David held a fundraiser for Nyamasaria Boda Boda riders and raised a significant amount of money for the riders who are among the major focus of the hustler movement.

“Today we joined fellow hustlers in Kisumu and continued our empowerment effort.

“Hustler movement is a movement that cuts across tribes and regions. We will continue to empower them to be independent and be able to put food on the table,” the DP wrote on his Facebook page.

The DP, has, on numerous occasions held similar harambees for Boda Boda riders around the country, affirming his commitment to better the lives of small-business owners through his movement.

DP’s hustler narrative, which seeks a more bottom-up approach system of governance, has seen him earn praise and criticism in equal measure as he continues to build sizeable support for his 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST