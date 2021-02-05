Friday, 05 February 2021 – Famous comedian, Eric Omondi, was involved in a scuffle with officers from Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), days after launching his state of the art studios in the leafy suburbs of Lavington.

NMS shut Eric’s studios on grounds that they were located in a residential area.

The controversial comedian took to his Instagram page and vowed that although he had received a notice from NMS ordering him to vacate, he will stay put and continue with his business.

“They are saying we are not supposed to have a business in this area, while we have Coke Studios here, we have Azam TV, three schools here, offices but they are saying we are not supposed to have a business here because it’s a residential area. First and foremost, we are not going anywhere, we will be here for a very long time,” he ranted through a post on his Instagram in December.

Reports are now emerging that some of Eric’s neighbours in Lavington want him to be evicted, claiming that he is interfering with their peace.

According to well-placed sources, estate officials have been moving from door to door collecting signatures from the residents.

They want to collect enough signatures and incriminate the comedian so that he can be kicked out by law enforcers.

However, the rich neighbours are divided since some of them are in support of Eric Omondi’s business.

“Whatever he is doing is commendable. If he can create employment with entertainment, why should we choke him down? We can’t all be in the same industry. Let him continue with his legit business without interference,” a neighbor who is against Eric Omondi’s eviction said.

