Home Entertainment Why does BETTY KYALLO’s sister, MERCY, keep hiding the face of her... Why does BETTY KYALLO’s sister, MERCY, keep hiding the face of her boyfriend like a high school girl? (PHOTOs) February 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s wife, MARY LINCOLN, looking like a snack as always! – Jealous Kikuyu women label her a husband snatcher (PHOTOs) DIAMOND’s baby mama, TANASHA DONNA, shows off her waist shaking skills to prove a point after she was labelled a lazy bimbo (Juicy VIDEO) Diamond’s baby mama, TANASHA DONNA, forced to pay a debt of Ksh 15,000 after she was humiliated in public. This juicy video of ERIC OMONDI’s ex-girlfriend, CHANTAL, twerking her petite booty will give him sleepless nights (WATCH) 40-year-old ZARI HASSAN shares latest photo being ‘pampered’ by her newfound toy boy. WILLIAM KABOGO’s son, KABOGO JNR, shares a romantic video swapping saliva with his hot Kikuyu girlfriend, ANN MWAURA. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow