Friday, 19 February 2021 – Alarm has been raised over the increase of notorious criminals who operate in broad daylight in downtown Nairobi, conning Kenyans their hard-earned money.

They position themselves in the busy streets of River-Road, Luthuli Avenue, and Ronald Ngala to prey on gullible Kenyans, especially the elderly and those fresh from the village.

The merciless cons promise free shirts and phones and once you fall into the trap, they empty your MPESA and bank accounts.

They are mainly involved in sim swapping.

Police had promised to deal with the criminals a few months but they are back in business.

See this post from a concerned Kenyan who spotted the shameless cons busy at work along Ronald Ngala Street.

It seems they are being protected by senior police officers.

