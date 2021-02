Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Arab Money is an infamous matatu that operates along the Kasarani-Mwiki route and it’s known for speeding, loud music, and all the madness that is associated with the so-called ‘Nganyas’.

This video shows how the rogue crew of the flashy matatu flout traffic rules and put the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

NTSA should act immediately.

Watch video.

