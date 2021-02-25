Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was in a celebratory mood yesterday after Kericho County unanimously passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft.

He praised the County Assembly for going against Deputy President William Ruto’s influence and passing the bill.

In a tweet, Gideon said he was proud of the county perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold for joining other counties in dancing to BBI reggae tunes.

“We are proud of Kericho County Assembly for remaining steadfast and passing the BBI bill. We are greatly indebted to you!” Moi tweeted.

Kericho, Wajir and Turkana passed the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020, on Wednesday, bringing the total number of county assemblies that have so far adopted it to 41 with Gideon Moi’s county of Baringo remaining the only county in the country to have rejected BBI.

