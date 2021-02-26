Home Forum Who is doing this to UHURU and his buddies? – (PHOTO) Who is doing this to UHURU and his buddies? – (PHOTO) February 26, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This deadly accident happened along Mombasa Road, thank God when you arrive home safely (PHOTOs) Is this Kenya’s biggest problem in one PHOTO? How to be awesome as a person This is what KIKUYUs are doing to RUTO, you can only rent a Kikuyu but you can’t buy one(PHOTOs) Choose one: The tea plantation or the hot slay queen?(PHOTO) He is 59 years old and she is 27 years old – Money is everything! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow