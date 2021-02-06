Home Entertainment When God gives you almost everything – Look at this pretty woman... When God gives you almost everything – Look at this pretty woman with a body like that of a Bugatti (PHOTOs) February 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Married couple wanted me to join them in bed – LADY narrates. Adam and Eve era: Wannabe model leaves little to imagine as she covers flesh with flowers and leaves. Kusumbuliwa na pesa: US-based rapper gets $24 million 11-carat pink diamond implanted on his forehead (PHOTOs & VIDEO) Madness: AISHA JUMWA climbs on a wheelbarrow to sell the hustler movement ideology (PHOTO) DIAMOND PLATNUMZ’s confidant reveals why TANASHA DONNA is his favourite baby mama – ZARI can go kiss a transformer (VIDEO) JACQUE MARIBE was just a friend with benefits – ERIC OMONDI comes clean on dating the faded TV girl. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow