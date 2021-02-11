Home Gossip When God gives you almost everything – Are you even ready for... When God gives you almost everything – Are you even ready for Valentine’s? (PHOTO) February 11, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Such curves can make some men empty their bank accounts (PHOTOs) RUTO exposed badly for lying, trust this man at your own risk (Photo Evidence) BONI KHALWALE learning the tricks from his master, DP RUTO – The ‘Bullfighter’ is on a PR overdrive (PHOTOs) RUTO’s UDA is not taking chances, this is a candidate hunting for votes from door to door (PHOTOs) LADY shares a text message she received from a thirsty rider after he delivered goods to her (SCREENSHOTS) See the hilarious reactions over this Nigerian goalkeeper whose club claims he was born in 1995 (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow