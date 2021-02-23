Tuesday, 23 February 2021 – Diamond Platnmuz’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, is the most followed female artist in Kenya after garnering 3 Million followers on Instagram.

The single mother of one took to her Instagram page and thanked fans for the support saying, “Thank you for the 3M. Love you guys so much,”

Soon after Tanasha Donna celebrated the major milestone, jealous city socialite, Huddah Monroe, shared a mockery post that was directed to her.

Huddah claims times have changed and followers no longer matter unless they help generate money for you.

“Lol! So funny how in 2021 people still fight for who is the most followed in Kenya/Africa or has most likes. But what’s your bank balance darling. In this side of town, we EVOLVED. Even companies know followers don’t mean buyers,” Huddah’s post read.

Tanasha, even with 3 million followers on Instagram, was recently exposed after she failed to pay a debt of Ksh 15,000.

The debt belonged to a make-up artist who was hired when she was shooting one of her recent music videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST