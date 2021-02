Thursday, 04 February 2021 – His name is Allan Chesang, a notorious conman who was the main suspect in the infamous Ksh 317 Million fake laptop tender deal that was hatched at Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Chesang has been accompanying Ruto and his Tanga Tanga team in political functions and according to sources, he is planning to vie for a Senatorial seat in 2022.

What message is he trying to send through these photos?

The Kenyan DAILY POST