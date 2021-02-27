Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has urged National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka to stop infighting since it may dent their presidential ambitions in 2022.

For the past one month, Raila, Mudavadi, and Kalonzo have been trading barbs over an agreement they signed in 2017 over who will vie for the presidency in 2022.

Now, Wetangula, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, admitted that the continued bickering among the principals in the opposition coalition could give Deputy President William Ruto some fodder and hand him an easy run for President.

“The noise we are seeing is politically unhygienic. It is totally unhelpful to any of the parties and the principals and above all, it may serve to deal some serious damage to our prospects for 2022,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetangula’s sentiments were also echoed by Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, who said NASA principals risk giving Ruto a field day in 2022 if they do not put their house in order early enough.

“As members of Nasa, we have called upon all the principals to end their war. It does not augur well and it will give an advantage to Ruto. We need to focus on one common enemy. Our enemy or competitor is Ruto,” Savula said.

