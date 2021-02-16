Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – The Deep State has come up with a bill that seeks to oppress and muzzle Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The bill drafted by the National Assembly Security Committee aims to punish people who propagate class division in the country, with those found guilty sentenced to five years in prison or required to pay a Ksh 5 million fine.

However, Ruto’s allies have vowed to oppose the bill, which they claimed was biased and outrageous.

Led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the Tanga Tanga legislators warned the security committee from presenting the bill for debate because they will make sure it never sees the light of day.

“They want to misuse the law and silence us.”

“We are not worried at all as the constitution clearly provides situations whereby the DP can be impeached and not through the backdoor like using this bill,” Gachagua lamented.

Ruto has crafted his 2022 election strategy on the hustler vs dynasty narrative; a narrative that is seen to cause class divisions in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST