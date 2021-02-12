Friday, 12 February 2021 – An elderly woman from Murang’a caused a stir yesterday during a function attended by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, while declaring her strong support for Deputy President William Ruto.

While speaking in her native language, the elderly woman begged to meet Deputy President William Ruto and assured him that his 2022 Presidential bid is God-given and no one will stop him from becoming the President.

She urged him to continue empowering the youth with wheelbarrows and mikokotenis, despite facing a backlash from his political opponents.

The elderly woman delivered bad news to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, by trashing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

She even spoke in English while trashing BBI, leaving the people who had attended the function in laughter.

Watch the video.

