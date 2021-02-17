Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has said the government spent Sh 50 million to control National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters and leaders after the 2017 disputed Presidential election.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Tuesday, Kibicho said the government was spending Sh10 million every month to deal with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and his supporters.

The no-nonsense PS and former Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) lecturer, also disclosed that the Cabinet had to make budget adjustments in order to increase the allocation for security to measure up with the demands of that period of political unrest.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta resolved to have a handshake with Raila Odinga to calm the political temperatures which were affecting businesses, especially in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Kibicho also urged Mt Kenya region to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) since it will end perennial problems witnessed during presidential elections in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST