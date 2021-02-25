Thursday, February 25, 2021 – MCAs from Nyeri County on Wednesday said they passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it will increase money to counties from the current 15 percent to 35 percent.

Addressing journalists in Nyeri Town, the MCAs led by Karatina Ward MCA, Watson Weru, said BBI will not affect Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

Weru said the second in command has never opposed the report and has on several occasions insisted that he will not lead the ‘No’ campaign.

He, in turn, termed the argument that the adoption of the report is a dilution of DP’s support as baseless and far-fetched.

“I don’t think BBI has a bearing on 2022 elections, even the promoters of the report themselves have made it very clear that it is a process of its own and people should differentiate it from 2022 politics,” Weru said.

“Ruto has never opposed the report and has never traversed in county assemblies urging them not to pass the report. The idea of linking the BBI success to his popularity is farfetched,” Weru added

The Kenyan DAILY POST