Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Embattled Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has spoken for the first time after her expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

Speaking yesterday evening just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party expelled her from its ranks alongside 5 others, Omanga said that she had not received official communication in regards to the expulsion.

“Just seen it on the media.”

“I assume it’s true, it’s a stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage,” she stated on Twitter.

“We are not going anywhere,” she added.

Other senators who were also expelled include; Isaac Mwaura, Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Prengei Victor and Iman Falhada Dekow.

Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, issued the notice adding that the party had communicated to the Senate and The Registrar of Political Parties.

The Party’s Disciplinary Committee had submitted their reports concerning Senators who had appeared before them this year and last year on disciplinary violations as per article 13 of the Party Constitution.

“There’s been a lot of patience in the leadership of the party to give them a chance to tow the party line and support BBI and they have constantly gone out making very incendiary statements being very obnoxious sometimes,” Tuju stated in an interview.

