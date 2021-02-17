Wednesday, January 17, 2021 – Water Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has been embroiled in another multi-million scandal that will put a huge dent in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Kariuki, who was moved from the Health Ministry last year over corruption, has once again been linked to a multimillion scandal involving the hiring of choppers.

Appearing before National Assembly Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, Public Service Principal Secretary, Mary Kamonye, revealed how CS Sicily Kariuki was diverting a chopper hired for public purposes to cater to her private needs.

Kamonye told the committee that the National Youth Service (NYS) hired a chopper in 2017-18 for Sh7.7 million for fieldwork staff travelling to various destinations.

After the fieldwork, the chopper was to end the trip at Wilson Airport but it was allegedly diverted by the CS to drop her at Windsor, which was not in the approved itinerary, thereby attracting additional charges.

“Confirm to this committee that the person who used this helicopter in question was CS Sicily Kariuki? Before you answer your question, remember if you continue to be protective of her this can go down on you very badly,” PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said.

Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, said the manner in which the PS was protecting the occupant of the aircraft was suspect.

“If we want to know who this person is we will know, we will just call Kenya Airports Authority and get the manifest. We can also get this information from the intelligence person who was present when the CS boarded the helicopter,” he said.

The PS, however, declined to name the occupant of the NYS-hired chopper and instead asked for more time to get documentation.

