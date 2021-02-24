Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – When the famous Michuki rules were introduced during the Kibaki era, the public service vehicle industry was streamlined.

However, after the no-nonsense Minister died, rogue cartels took over the industry and introduced flashy matatus that are commonly known as ‘Nganyas.’

The law-breaking ‘Nganyas’ operate with impunity in broad daylight and in the full glare of the cameras.

Most of these matatus are owned by ruthless cartels who are well connected with senior traffic police officers.

Others are even owned by senior cops and that’s why you find drivers and conductors who operate with the so-called ‘nganyas’ operating with impunity.

Despite the many cases of accidents involving these infamous matatus, you will still find some conductors hanging dangerously on the door while pulling stupid stunts like teenage kids.

This video shows the moment some rogue conductors of a speeding ‘Nganya’ that plies Thika Road were pulling dangerous stunts on the busy highway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST